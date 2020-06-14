JohnstonROBERT CARR JOHNSTONRobert Carr Johnston age 89. passed at home peacefully surrounded by family. Originally from Wisconsin, he made his lifelong home in Colorado.Known as "Bob" by his friends and "Pops" by his family, this optimistic character touched so many lives. His life led to service in the Air Force during the Korean War and to a sales career at Ford Motor Company and Wesco Fabrics.In his retirement in Colorado Springs, he became a loving member of Pikes Peak Christian Church. He always found a silver lining in every situation no matter how difficult.He is survived by Sandy, his sweetheart of 50 years, daughter; Carra (Tom Riley), son; Rick Robertson(Val) , daughter; Nicki (Lance Wentworth), 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his four legged furry friends.He was an adventurer at heart who loved motorcycles, boats, snow mobiles, fast cars and trains, not to mention his true love of life, family and friends.Internment services will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, to be determined at a later date."Wind It Up Baby"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Christian Church.