Robert Carr Johnston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnston
ROBERT CARR JOHNSTON

Robert Carr Johnston age 89. passed at home peacefully surrounded by family. Originally from Wisconsin, he made his lifelong home in Colorado.
Known as "Bob" by his friends and "Pops" by his family, this optimistic character touched so many lives. His life led to service in the Air Force during the Korean War and to a sales career at Ford Motor Company and Wesco Fabrics.
In his retirement in Colorado Springs, he became a loving member of Pikes Peak Christian Church. He always found a silver lining in every situation no matter how difficult.
He is survived by Sandy, his sweetheart of 50 years, daughter; Carra (Tom Riley), son; Rick Robertson(Val) , daughter; Nicki (Lance Wentworth), 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his four legged furry friends.
He was an adventurer at heart who loved motorcycles, boats, snow mobiles, fast cars and trains, not to mention his true love of life, family and friends.
Internment services will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, to be determined at a later date.

"Wind It Up Baby"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Christian Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved