Conners
ROBERT CONNERS
January 8, 1925 December 12, 2019
Robert Conners, 94, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was a resident of Colorado Springs for 54 years and was formerly a resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was an Executive Chef, U.S. Army Retired, awarded the Bronze Star medal and 2 Bronze Service Stars.
Robert was born on January 8, 1925 to John Edwards Connors and Estrella (Hagedorn) Connors in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. On March 19, 1957 he married Beverly Hergert in El Paso, Texas.
Robert (Bob) was fond of fishing. His sense of humor was always making people laugh. He also enjoyed playing card games, crossword puzzles and enjoying life day to day. He served in the U.S. Navy briefly early in his military career and then moved on to the U.S. Army. He served a total of 30 proud years and was involved with 3 wars (WWII, Korea and Viet-Nam).
He is survived by his children: Sue A. (Bill) (Conners) Treble, Shelley P. (Rick Hawk) Conners, Robin L. (Rosie Garcia) Conners, Carol J. (Conners) Mulnix; his niece, Judy (Matt) Cole; his grandchildren: John Moore and Shana (Moore) Valdez, Alfred (Emily) Gutierrez III and Mary (Gutierrez) Gonzalez, Ryan Conners, Jill, Matthew and Amanda Mulnix; along with great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Hergert) Conners; brothers, William and Jerome Connors; and sister, Jacqueline (Connors) Schneider.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home at 1730 East Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 P.M. A private ceremony for the scattering of ashes will take place at a later date.
Following the funeral service a reception will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. (Located on the west lower level of the church building). 846 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Online condolences can be made at ShrineofRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019