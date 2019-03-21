Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Brekke

ROBERT CRAIG BREKKE

May 7, 1957

February 28, 2019

Robert Craig Brekke, 61, unexpectedly passed away February 28, 2019. Rob was born in Concord, California on May 7, 1957 to Betty Somdahl Brekke and Donald Howard Brekke. His family moved to Colorado Springs in 1964, after the death of his father. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1975. He met Melissa McGill on a blind date in 1976. They married in 1981 and were blessed with two sons, Robert and Don Brekke. Rob was a loving, caring, kindhearted, and devoted husband and father.

Rob was a talented heavy equipment operator; front end loaders were his specialty, excavating foundations for custom homes. He worked in construction for thirty-eight years.

Rob loved the outdoors and being in the mountains with his family. Summers spent camping, motorcycling, ATV-ing, and fishing; fall and winters hunting with his sons and brothers, Jeff and Don.

Rob loved his hotrods. Driving his 1931 Model A and 1933 Ford always brought a big smile to his face!

Rob was very special and will be remembered as a kindhearted, warm, caring, loving man that lived his life to the fullest.

Rob is survived by his mom Betty somdahl elfers and her husband Jake Elfers; wife, Melissa Brekke; sons, Robert Brekke, and Don Brekke; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Diana Brekke; brothers, Jeff Brekke, and Mark Brekke; sister, Janice Shepard; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Ard; and three grandchildren, Robert Brekke, Jacob Brekke, and Aviella Brekke. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Howard Brekke; and sister, Jane Blume.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.







BrekkeROBERT CRAIG BREKKEMay 7, 1957February 28, 2019Robert Craig Brekke, 61, unexpectedly passed away February 28, 2019. Rob was born in Concord, California on May 7, 1957 to Betty Somdahl Brekke and Donald Howard Brekke. His family moved to Colorado Springs in 1964, after the death of his father. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1975. He met Melissa McGill on a blind date in 1976. They married in 1981 and were blessed with two sons, Robert and Don Brekke. Rob was a loving, caring, kindhearted, and devoted husband and father.Rob was a talented heavy equipment operator; front end loaders were his specialty, excavating foundations for custom homes. He worked in construction for thirty-eight years.Rob loved the outdoors and being in the mountains with his family. Summers spent camping, motorcycling, ATV-ing, and fishing; fall and winters hunting with his sons and brothers, Jeff and Don.Rob loved his hotrods. Driving his 1931 Model A and 1933 Ford always brought a big smile to his face!Rob was very special and will be remembered as a kindhearted, warm, caring, loving man that lived his life to the fullest.Rob is survived by his mom Betty somdahl elfers and her husband Jake Elfers; wife, Melissa Brekke; sons, Robert Brekke, and Don Brekke; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Diana Brekke; brothers, Jeff Brekke, and Mark Brekke; sister, Janice Shepard; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Ard; and three grandchildren, Robert Brekke, Jacob Brekke, and Aviella Brekke. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Howard Brekke; and sister, Jane Blume.A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907. Funeral Home Cappadona Funeral Home

1020 E. Fillmore Street

Colorado Springs , CO 80907

(719) 520-1817 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close