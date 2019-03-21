Brekke
ROBERT CRAIG BREKKE
May 7, 1957
February 28, 2019
Robert Craig Brekke, 61, unexpectedly passed away February 28, 2019. Rob was born in Concord, California on May 7, 1957 to Betty Somdahl Brekke and Donald Howard Brekke. His family moved to Colorado Springs in 1964, after the death of his father. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1975. He met Melissa McGill on a blind date in 1976. They married in 1981 and were blessed with two sons, Robert and Don Brekke. Rob was a loving, caring, kindhearted, and devoted husband and father.
Rob was a talented heavy equipment operator; front end loaders were his specialty, excavating foundations for custom homes. He worked in construction for thirty-eight years.
Rob loved the outdoors and being in the mountains with his family. Summers spent camping, motorcycling, ATV-ing, and fishing; fall and winters hunting with his sons and brothers, Jeff and Don.
Rob loved his hotrods. Driving his 1931 Model A and 1933 Ford always brought a big smile to his face!
Rob was very special and will be remembered as a kindhearted, warm, caring, loving man that lived his life to the fullest.
Rob is survived by his mom Betty somdahl elfers and her husband Jake Elfers; wife, Melissa Brekke; sons, Robert Brekke, and Don Brekke; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Diana Brekke; brothers, Jeff Brekke, and Mark Brekke; sister, Janice Shepard; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Ard; and three grandchildren, Robert Brekke, Jacob Brekke, and Aviella Brekke. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Howard Brekke; and sister, Jane Blume.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019