Boyer, Jr.ROBERT D. E. BOYER, JR.May 14, 1991June 22, 2020Robert Dean Eugene Boyer, Jr., 29, died June 22, 2020 in Peyton, Colorado.He was born May 14, 1991 in Westerly, Rhode Island to Robert Dean Eugene Boyer, Sr. and Linda Louise Dufilie-Boyer.Rob was a mechanic at Transdev for the city of Colorado Springs.He was a loving husband, son, and brother. Rob was an avid animal lover. He loved to garden cook, work on vehicles and loved to work with his hands on various projects. Rob grew up in North Stonington, Connecticut and moved to Colorado in 2014. He married his wife, Allison, in 2018.He is survived by his wife, Allison Holsworth of Peyton, Colorado; parents, Robert Boyer, Sr. and Linda Dufilie-Boyer of North Stonington, Connecticut; sister, Jessica Christy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Bryan Dufilie of North Stonington, Connecticut; four cats; two lizards; and their dog, Oliver.Memorial Service, 12:00PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, 20720 Sahara Drive, Peyton, Colorado 80831.Memorial contributions in Rob's memory may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.