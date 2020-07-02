1/
Robert David Gair
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gair
ROBERT DAVID GAIR
August 5, 1951
May 31, 2020
David Gair was born in Simla, Colorado. He passed away peacefully in the Pueblo Veterans Community Living Center on May 31, 2020. David served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, for a brief time, and was honorably discharged. David enjoyed exploring the subjects of science and math and spent many hours reading about these topics. We sincerely thank the staff at the Pueblo Veterans Community Living Center for their thoughtful, excellent care while David was with them.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wood Gair and Barbara (Higbee) Gair, as well as his sister Cherie (Gair) Robertson. He is survived by his brother John Calvin Gair, two nieces Heather Gair and Courtney Robertson, and brother-in-law Scot Robertson.
David is interred at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved