Gair

ROBERT DAVID GAIR

August 5, 1951

May 31, 2020

David Gair was born in Simla, Colorado. He passed away peacefully in the Pueblo Veterans Community Living Center on May 31, 2020. David served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, for a brief time, and was honorably discharged. David enjoyed exploring the subjects of science and math and spent many hours reading about these topics. We sincerely thank the staff at the Pueblo Veterans Community Living Center for their thoughtful, excellent care while David was with them.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wood Gair and Barbara (Higbee) Gair, as well as his sister Cherie (Gair) Robertson. He is survived by his brother John Calvin Gair, two nieces Heather Gair and Courtney Robertson, and brother-in-law Scot Robertson.

David is interred at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







