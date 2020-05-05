Millwater, Sr

ROBERT DAVID MILLWATER, SR

April 26, 2020

Robert David Millwater Sr., Age 87 passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, CO.

He graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, NJ in 1952. He joined the Army in 1952 and became airplane mechanic, and then went on to become the Station Manager at Colorado Springs Airport, retiring from TWA.

Robert was an avid adventurous outdoors man, who loved bow hunting, camping, cooking, spending time with family, and traveling the world; but his true passion was fishing!

Not only was he a great family man, who always had a story to share, a lesson to teach, or a joke to tell; he was also an incredibly loving, kind, and supporting man who enjoyed the simple things in life and was always there to help anyone.

He was the best father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather and was known by many as Bob, Bobby, Dad, Poppop, Gpop and even Bobaloo.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Margaret Ivanna Millwater. As well as his Daughter, Karen Millwater; Son, Robert David Millwater Jr.; 4 grandchildren: Candice Metzler (husband Steve), Dustin Brunetti (wife Iryna), Kirsten Jacobs, Taylor Millwater and 3 great-great grandchildren: Rhylyn Metzler, Lylah Metzler, and Stas Brunetti.

His ashes will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, date to be determined.

In Loving Memory, May You Rest in Peace.







