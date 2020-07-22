McLeanROBERT DESMOND MCLEANAugust 15, 1929July 7, 2020Robert (Bob) McLean, age 90, of Colorado Springs, CO., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. His beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia, was by his side. Bob was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, and raised in Fairfield, CT., by his parents Harold and Dorothea McLean along with his surviving siblings: John McLean, and Judith O'Shea. Bob was in one of the early classes at Fairfield Preparatory School, and went on to graduate from Fairfield University with a degree in Economics. In his youth he loved working as a deckhand racing sailboats in the Atlantic along the upper East Coast. He joined the Marines in 1952, during the Korean War, and served with distinction as First Lieutenant in Eta Jima, Japan.His 32-year career with the Seagram Corporation began in New York City. Its path saw him traveling throughout the United States, and living in Massachusetts and Ohio as Vice President for the Control States Division. He and Patricia chose Colorado Springs for retirement, and he loved his mountainside life here. Bob especially enjoyed his time volunteering as a driver for Silver Key Senior Services.He couldn't have been prouder of his family and his wife Patricia. They loved traveling, and made frequent journeys enjoying scenery, food, and wine all over the country and in most of Europe.Bob is survived by his four children and their spouse's: Robert Jr. and Paula McLean of Delafield, WI., Mark and Michelle McLean of Colorado Springs, Cynthia and Gregory Reiter of Sioux Falls, SD., and Susan and Andrew Eichenblatt of Marietta, GA. His favorite blessings were his beloved six grandchildren: Katherine (McLean) Jump, Samuel Eichenblatt, Thomas Eichenblatt, Kristen McLean, Paul McLean, and Lindsey McLean.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 9 EL Pomar Road, Colorado Springs, CO. 80906. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to Silver Key Senior Services.