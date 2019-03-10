Benavidez
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Benavidez.
ROBERT E. BENAVIDEZ
September 16, 1953 March 5, 2019
Robert, 65, joined Jesus March 5, 2019.
He was born September 16, 1953 in Pueblo, Colorado.
Robert was a Veteran and retired from the United States Postal Service and he loved the Broncos!
Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eleanor; his three children, Nathan, Tara and Deanna; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation, 9:00AM - 10:00AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Graveside Service, 1:00PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Full obituary at tsfs.co
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019