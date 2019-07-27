Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert E. Carlton. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM First Congregational Church 20 E. St. Vrain , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Carlton

DR. ROBERT E. CARLTON

November 8, 1924 July 16, 2019

Robert E. Carlton, prominent local Orthopedic Surgeon, died at home from complications of a stroke. Dr. Carlton was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He grew up in Denver where his talent for playing piano, tuba and bass fiddle started. He played his whole life including 30 years with the then Colorado Springs Symphony and he enjoyed contributing to the yearly Tuba Christmas Choir. He was also a life-long bird hunter and fisherman, and an avid skier.

Dr. Carlton graduated from the University of Colorado Medical School in 1948. He married Barbara A. Johns in 1949. Uncle Sam called twice. He served in 1949-1951, and his residency was interrupted for 30 months while he served as a Marine Medical Officer in the

Dr. Carlton served as an officer on multiple medical boards in Colorado, was an associate professor in Orthopedics at the University of Colorado Medical School and volunteered his orthopedic skills for Peak Vista for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Paul Carlton M.D. (Deborah Carlton BSN); daughter, Lisa Mason CFP; grandson David Carlton PhD (Holly Carlton PhD); grandson Marine Major Jeffrey Carlton (Marine Major Harlye Carlton), and three nifty great grandchildren.

A service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain, 80903 at 10:30 am, Saturday, Aug 3rd. Reception to follow at the El Paso Club, 30 E. Platte 80903.

In lieu of flowers, please gift the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, PO Box 1266, Colorado Springs, CO, 80901.







