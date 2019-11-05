Wall

ROBERT EDWARD WALL

October 30, 2019

Born in Galveston to a seventh son of a seventh son (Dick Parker Wall) and to one of the first female graduates of Columbia University (Bessie Bell Wall), Robert Edward Wall, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019.

Bob's enthusiasm for life was infectious, particularly exemplified in leadership skills which were a hallmark of his adult life. Quick to look in the eye and greet everyone who he came in contact with, Bob was intense in his love for family, business, art, music, cars, fishing and skiing.

In addition to Joan, his loving wife of 67 years, Bob is survived by his brother Dick and wife Margaret of New Orleans, three children: Bob and wife Deborah of Tulsa, Lisa of Tucson and Laura and husband Dick of Norfolk, as well as three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In honor of Bob and how he lived his life, the family asks that all who knew him live their lives to the fullest and find the joy in every single day.





