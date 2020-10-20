Gifford

ROBERT ERNEST GIFFORD

June 16, 1927 October 12, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert Gifford announce his passing at the age of 93 years after leading a robust life.

Bob, originally from Missouri, lived the majority of his life in Colorado Springs.

He is survived by his 4 children, Chelle, Patti, Rob and Ken. He had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the humane society.







