1/
Robert Ernest Gifford
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gifford
ROBERT ERNEST GIFFORD
June 16, 1927 October 12, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert Gifford announce his passing at the age of 93 years after leading a robust life.
Bob, originally from Missouri, lived the majority of his life in Colorado Springs.
He is survived by his 4 children, Chelle, Patti, Rob and Ken. He had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the humane society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved