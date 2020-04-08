Pounders, Jr.
ROBERT "BOB" FLOYD POUNDERS, JR.
July 28, 1926 March 18, 2020
Bob passed away March 18, 2020 with his wife Jean by his side. He was born in Birmingham Alabama. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and was proud to be a Marine! Bob and Jean lived and worked in Denver where they raised their 5 children. He loved being with family, traveling, gardening, reading, and sharing stories of his childhood. He and Jean built a home in Florissant CO where they enjoyed watching the local wildlife and a beautiful view of the mountain from their front porch. They occasionally visited friends at casinos in Cripple Creek.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020