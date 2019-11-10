Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Meacham. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Meacham

ROBERT G. MEACHAM

May 17, 1936 November 1, 2019

Robert G. Meacham, born May 17th, 1936 in Glenwood, Sevier Co., Utah to Terrance Grant and Utahna Anderson Meacham, passed away November 1, 2019 in Colorado Springs, El Paso Co., Colorado. He married Lorene Mason on December 11, 1953 in the LDS temple in Manti, Sanpete CO., Utah. Robert is survived by his wife Lorene; his three daughters, Debra Harrington, Terri Ungerman (Lindon Ungerman), and Shani Brewster (Wayne Brewster); his sister Sherril Hafen; four grandsons and four great grandchildren.

Robert served in the

In 1969, Robert transferred to Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to support NORAD communications with Washington. While working at Ent, Robert was flown to Johnston Island to perform emergency repair of communications in preparation for the splashdown of Apollo 13. He was helicoptered out to the rescue ship to witness the capsule splash down. After working at Ent, Robert went to Greenland to work on the Distant Early Warning (DEW) Line. Robert then went to Washington to work at

Robert received accommodation from the US Defense Secretary William S. Cohen for his work for the US government. He was also recognized by the National Association of Atomic Veterans.

During his retirement years, Robert and Lorene enjoyed scuba diving at locations around the world and became master divers.

He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.







