Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Funeral service 11:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gabardi

ROBERT GENE GABARDI

August 30, 1932 September 1, 2019

Robert "Bob"grew up in a small town in Fondis, CO. He was born to Art & Ruby (Harper) Gabardi on September 30, 1932.

Robert loved to fish and hunt as a young man, he carried this passion throughout his entire life. Bob married Virginia Lee Spencer on 9.22.1952 in Raton, NM. Bob and Virginia made their home in Calhan, CO where they raised their children. Bob worked for Dungus Ford in Colorado Springs for many years before he started his own business in Limon, CO (Hub City Body Shop), he ran his body shop with great pride and dedication. Bob retired in the 90's. Bob then continued his passion for cars by working on them at home, his other passions include being with his family, Bob's dedication to his wife of 66+ years, Virginia included his every other day visit to the Good Samaritan Home in Simla, CO where Virginia has resided since 2017. Bob has enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, grandchildren and friends for many years. Bob's favorite places to fish were Cottonwood Lake, and Taylor Lake where he caught many fish. He loved spending time with family and friends, laughing, dancing (barn dances), camping and most of all taking his ATV for a ride to his favorite fishing hole.

Bob was a dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle and most of all grandpa.

He is preceded in passing by his Parents; Art and Ruby Gabardi, Daughter and Son in Law, Dean & Christine (Gabardi) Coffee, Brother & Sister in law, Jack & Donna Gabardi.

Bob is Survived by his Wife, Virginia, Son-Michael, Son-Mark (Beverly), Brother-Duane (Jean), Sister-Eleanor Ortwein (Sissy), Grandchildren; Nicholas Coffee, Laura Coffee Durr, Damian Huey, Rachelle (Billie) Baldwin, Trena (Mark) Askew, Joshua (Genna) Gabardi, Adriana Gabardi, Kayleigh Gabardi, Zackariah Gabardi and Great Grandchildren; Ethan Durr, Taylin Baldwin, Gage Baldwin, Cam Baldwin, Cael Askew, Alana Askew and Layla Askew.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, with entombment to follow.







GabardiROBERT GENE GABARDIAugust 30, 1932 September 1, 2019Robert "Bob"grew up in a small town in Fondis, CO. He was born to Art & Ruby (Harper) Gabardi on September 30, 1932.Robert loved to fish and hunt as a young man, he carried this passion throughout his entire life. Bob married Virginia Lee Spencer on 9.22.1952 in Raton, NM. Bob and Virginia made their home in Calhan, CO where they raised their children. Bob worked for Dungus Ford in Colorado Springs for many years before he started his own business in Limon, CO (Hub City Body Shop), he ran his body shop with great pride and dedication. Bob retired in the 90's. Bob then continued his passion for cars by working on them at home, his other passions include being with his family, Bob's dedication to his wife of 66+ years, Virginia included his every other day visit to the Good Samaritan Home in Simla, CO where Virginia has resided since 2017. Bob has enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, grandchildren and friends for many years. Bob's favorite places to fish were Cottonwood Lake, and Taylor Lake where he caught many fish. He loved spending time with family and friends, laughing, dancing (barn dances), camping and most of all taking his ATV for a ride to his favorite fishing hole.Bob was a dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle and most of all grandpa.He is preceded in passing by his Parents; Art and Ruby Gabardi, Daughter and Son in Law, Dean & Christine (Gabardi) Coffee, Brother & Sister in law, Jack & Donna Gabardi.Bob is Survived by his Wife, Virginia, Son-Michael, Son-Mark (Beverly), Brother-Duane (Jean), Sister-Eleanor Ortwein (Sissy), Grandchildren; Nicholas Coffee, Laura Coffee Durr, Damian Huey, Rachelle (Billie) Baldwin, Trena (Mark) Askew, Joshua (Genna) Gabardi, Adriana Gabardi, Kayleigh Gabardi, Zackariah Gabardi and Great Grandchildren; Ethan Durr, Taylin Baldwin, Gage Baldwin, Cam Baldwin, Cael Askew, Alana Askew and Layla Askew.A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, with entombment to follow. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close