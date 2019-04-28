Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Glenn Wierman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wierman

ROBERT "BOB" GLENN WIERMAN

July 12, 1937

March 16, 2019

Robert "Bob" Glenn Wierman, 81, of Lutz, Florida passed away on March 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born July 12, 1937 in Barberton, Ohio. Bob loved music especially jazz and he played the trumpet in high school and college. Bob was married in September 1957 to Frances Scott. He graduated from George William College of Chicago, Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Social Work. He worked for the YMCA as Program Secretary at the Colorado Springs YMCA and as Camp Manager for Shady Brook Ranch and Catamount Family Ranch, residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado from July of 1962. He was subsequently married to Marsha

After retirement as a Business Owner Bob worked with the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter supporting hundreds of persons with Alzheimer's and their caregivers. He worked as a volunteer for both LULAC and the .

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilda Eloise McLouth. He is survived by his wife Nancy Parente Wierman; his sister Trudy Ausfahl, her husband Bill, and three nephews Tom, Andy and Matt; his ex-wife Fran Scott and their four children, Anna Lockwood, Edna Hansen, Kenton Wierman, and Terrence Wierman; his ex-wife Marsha Wierman and their son Charles "Chris" Wierman; 12 grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren.

Private service for friends and family: Sunday, April 28th, 2:30-5:00 p.m., 2409 Heather Manor Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either the (





WiermanROBERT "BOB" GLENN WIERMANJuly 12, 1937March 16, 2019Robert "Bob" Glenn Wierman, 81, of Lutz, Florida passed away on March 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born July 12, 1937 in Barberton, Ohio. Bob loved music especially jazz and he played the trumpet in high school and college. Bob was married in September 1957 to Frances Scott. He graduated from George William College of Chicago, Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Social Work. He worked for the YMCA as Program Secretary at the Colorado Springs YMCA and as Camp Manager for Shady Brook Ranch and Catamount Family Ranch, residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado from July of 1962. He was subsequently married to Marsha Smith July 20, 1968. He obtained a civilian pilots license in 1975 and enjoyed flying small planes. He built a successful business (Big Red Firewood) from the ground up in Colorado Springs. He was a generous man and always had a job for a friend who was down on his luck. He also employed the disabled. In 1985 he and his then current wife, Nancy removed to the East Coast.After retirement as a Business Owner Bob worked with the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter supporting hundreds of persons with Alzheimer's and their caregivers. He worked as a volunteer for both LULAC and the .He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilda Eloise McLouth. He is survived by his wife Nancy Parente Wierman; his sister Trudy Ausfahl, her husband Bill, and three nephews Tom, Andy and Matt; his ex-wife Fran Scott and their four children, Anna Lockwood, Edna Hansen, Kenton Wierman, and Terrence Wierman; his ex-wife Marsha Wierman and their son Charles "Chris" Wierman; 12 grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren.Private service for friends and family: Sunday, April 28th, 2:30-5:00 p.m., 2409 Heather Manor Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either the ( http://www.alz.org/flgulfcoast ) or the YMCA ( https://www.ppymca.org/locations/downtown/downtown Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.