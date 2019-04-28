Wierman
ROBERT "BOB" GLENN WIERMAN
July 12, 1937
March 16, 2019
Robert "Bob" Glenn Wierman, 81, of Lutz, Florida passed away on March 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born July 12, 1937 in Barberton, Ohio. Bob loved music especially jazz and he played the trumpet in high school and college. Bob was married in September 1957 to Frances Scott. He graduated from George William College of Chicago, Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Social Work. He worked for the YMCA as Program Secretary at the Colorado Springs YMCA and as Camp Manager for Shady Brook Ranch and Catamount Family Ranch, residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado from July of 1962. He was subsequently married to Marsha Smith July 20, 1968. He obtained a civilian pilots license in 1975 and enjoyed flying small planes. He built a successful business (Big Red Firewood) from the ground up in Colorado Springs. He was a generous man and always had a job for a friend who was down on his luck. He also employed the disabled. In 1985 he and his then current wife, Nancy removed to the East Coast.
After retirement as a Business Owner Bob worked with the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter supporting hundreds of persons with Alzheimer's and their caregivers. He worked as a volunteer for both LULAC and the .
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilda Eloise McLouth. He is survived by his wife Nancy Parente Wierman; his sister Trudy Ausfahl, her husband Bill, and three nephews Tom, Andy and Matt; his ex-wife Fran Scott and their four children, Anna Lockwood, Edna Hansen, Kenton Wierman, and Terrence Wierman; his ex-wife Marsha Wierman and their son Charles "Chris" Wierman; 12 grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren.
Private service for friends and family: Sunday, April 28th, 2:30-5:00 p.m., 2409 Heather Manor Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either the (http://www.alz.org/flgulfcoast) or the YMCA (https://www.ppymca.org/locations/downtown/downtown)
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019