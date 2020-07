Or Copy this URL to Share

IN LOVING MEMORY

ROBERT GORDON PETTIS, III

July 7, 1960

February 14, 2016

Happy Birthday to our Big Guy!

We are sending you butterfly kisses for a Happy 60th Birthday!

Your gift to us was butterfly kisses and we miss then so much. We wish you a beautiful day filled with God's love, our love. You are loved dearly, thought of and missed each day.

Your brown eyed girl, Venessa, Will, Daniel, LeAnn, grandchildren & family







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store