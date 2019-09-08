Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Buffington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Buffington

ROBERT "BUFF" H. BUFFINGTON

March 7, 1947 August 13, 2019

Robert H. Buffington, 72, passed away following a short battle with cancer. He spent most of his life in CO, graduating HS in 1964.

In 1969, he joined the Colo Sprgs Fire Department. He was one of the first officers to form the Arson Investigation Team and then graduated from the Police Academy.

In 1985, he left the Fire Department to start his own company, Rampart Investigations. Bob sold his business to Phoenix Investigations in 2007.

Bob married Debbie Mitchell on October 14, 1989. They moved to Sun City, AZ in 2009, where Bob opened a branch of Phoenix Investigations, until he retired in 2016. He returned to work in 2018, as a Compliance Officer for the Sun City HOA.

Survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Jacki Reider (Steve); stepson, William Mitchell; sister, Sandy Burmester (Doug); brother, John Buffington (Terry); his grandchildren: Graci, Megan, and Nick Reider, Connor Mitchell and his nephew, Sam Buffington.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on October 18, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ with a celebration of life following at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church in Sun City, AZ.





Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019

