Heinich

ROBERT HEINICH

May 31, 1923

January 12, 2020

Robert Heinich died Sunday, January 12th after a short illness. Bob was born in New York City, May 31, 1923. After graduating from Stuyvesant High School, Bob joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. While stationed in Denver, he found he loved the mountains and wanted to stay in Colorado. After leaving the Air Corps, Bob attended University of Northern Colorado at Greeley graduating with a B.A. and M.A. in Education and meeting and marrying Christine Finegan. Together they spent the next 10 years in Colorado Springs working in School District 11 where Bob headed the audio-visual program. In 1962 Bob entered the Ph.D. program at University of Southern California. After graduating, he spent over 30 years teaching at Indiana University. Upon his retirement, Bob and Christine returned to their beloved Colorado where they spent the next 25 years. Bob is survived by his wife Christine, their son Paul and his wife Barbara. He will be buried in Mancos, Colorado.





