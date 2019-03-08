Hoff
ROBERT "BOB" HOFF
At the age of 88, Bob Hoff finally got tagged out at home plate. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he attended Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He lived in Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado, and Arizona. He had a good life and a good wife, Mona (deceased).
Wrote a couple of books, did the sky-diver bit, skied the big hills and the steep and deep in the back country, ran the Peak, climbed some mountains and rode a good horse.
Children: Stephen, Lynda, Timothy (deceased), Mary, Margaret, Barbara, Christopher, Susan, Laura, and Daniel.
Grandchildren: Emily, Nathaniel, Madeline, Charles, Alexandra, Gary, Audrey, Taylor, Isaac, Leila and Gwen.
No flowers, no service, raise a parting glass for me.
Celebration of Life is on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 at The Pinery on the Hill located at 775 West Bijou Street Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.
