Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hoff

ROBERT "BOB" HOFF



At the age of 88, Bob Hoff finally got tagged out at home plate. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he attended Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He lived in Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado, and Arizona. He had a good life and a good wife, Mona (deceased).

Wrote a couple of books, did the sky-diver bit, skied the big hills and the steep and deep in the back country, ran the Peak, climbed some mountains and rode a good horse.

Children: Stephen, Lynda, Timothy (deceased), Mary, Margaret, Barbara, Christopher, Susan, Laura, and Daniel.

Grandchildren: Emily, Nathaniel, Madeline, Charles, Alexandra, Gary, Audrey, Taylor, Isaac, Leila and Gwen.

No flowers, no service, raise a parting glass for me.

Celebration of Life is on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 at The Pinery on the Hill located at 775 West Bijou Street Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.







HoffROBERT "BOB" HOFFAt the age of 88, Bob Hoff finally got tagged out at home plate. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he attended Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He lived in Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado, and Arizona. He had a good life and a good wife, Mona (deceased).Wrote a couple of books, did the sky-diver bit, skied the big hills and the steep and deep in the back country, ran the Peak, climbed some mountains and rode a good horse.Children: Stephen, Lynda, Timothy (deceased), Mary, Margaret, Barbara, Christopher, Susan, Laura, and Daniel.Grandchildren: Emily, Nathaniel, Madeline, Charles, Alexandra, Gary, Audrey, Taylor, Isaac, Leila and Gwen.No flowers, no service, raise a parting glass for me.Celebration of Life is on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 at The Pinery on the Hill located at 775 West Bijou Street Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905. Published in The Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close