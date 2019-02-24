Lynch
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hugh Lynch.
ROBERT "BOB" HUGH LYNCH February 17, 2019
Robert "Bob" Hugh Lynch, 86, of Fort Collins, formerly of Colorado Springs, died February 17, 2019 in Loveland.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter, Maureen; son, Kevin; and older brother, Richard. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Lynch; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Bernie Lynch; many nieces and nephews;
and his grand-dog.
Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m., February 28th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read Bob's full obituary and to share with his family.
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019