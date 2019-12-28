Robert J. Landsness (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO
80817
(719)-390-4906
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Landsness
ROBERT J. LANDSNESS
March 4, 1943 December 21, 2019
Robert J. Landsness beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1943 in Madison, Wisconsin to George and Betty Landsness. He leaves behind his loving family of wife Doris, son Tom, daughter-in-law Angela and grandson James as well as a host of wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 U.S. Highway 85/87, Fountain, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Fountain, CO
