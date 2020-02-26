Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Ribisi. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT "BOB" JOHN RIBISI

March 30, 1963 February 19, 2020

Robert John Ribisi (Bob) of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020 at the age of 56. Bob is survived by Donna Ribisi, his loving wife of 24 years. They were married in Green Mountain Falls, CO on May 28, 1995. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Rob Nichols, and parents, Dr. Albert and Anne Ribisi. Bob was born in San Jose, CA on March 30, 1963 and made Colorado his permanent home in 1993. Bob worked as a Systems Manager at Colorado Electrical Systems. He spent over 30 years working throughout Colorado in the Fire Safety Alarm system industry. He was the easiest friend you would ever make, always with a ready smile and infectious laugh. He was passionate about his family, golf, the great outdoors, working on projects, skiing, camping, and adventuring. His love of all of these was only eclipsed by his love of Donna and his boys. Bob is lovingly remembered by his son, Chad; daughter-in-law, Kayla; brothers, Mark (Mary), John (Lori), Albert (Lyn); sister Mary Ann Scolari (Chuck); nephews, Zack, Blake, Sean, Giovanni, Nick Scolari, Vince Scolari; nieces, Abby, Tara, Nicola, Gina, Marissa, Linnea Zak-Moore; brother-in-law, Tim Moore; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Shelby Moore as well as countless true friends, all of whom will keep Bob's memory alive for many years to come.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on February 28, 2020 and the funeral mass will be held at 11 am on February 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The Ribisi family will host a reception at 1:30 at Hotel Elegante. Funeral services provided by Swan-Law.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Colorado Gold Star Weekend at www.coloradogoldstar

parentsweekend.com/about







