Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tiemens

ROBERT KENT TIEMENS

September 4, 1935 March 30, 2020

Robert "Bob" Tiemens passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on March 30, 2020. Bob was born to Herman and Mae Tiemens on September 4, 1935 in Archer, Iowa. He met Patricia Morehead from Akron, Iowa when both were freshmen at Morningside College in Sioux City. They were married on June 10, 1956. After graduating from Morningside College, Bob attended graduate school at the

Bob taught at Northwestern Illinois University and Wayne State University. He was recruited in 1972 to become Professor and Division Director of Journalism & Mass Communication in the newly configured Department of Communication at the University of Utah. He was a leading pioneer in the area of film/television production research that helped establish the University of Utah as a major research program that attracts graduate students from across the country. A highly talented academic administrator, he served as Department Chair at both the University of Utah and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Tiemens has been nationally acclaimed for his work in visual communication.

Always willing to help solve a problem, Bob was admired and loved throughout the communication discipline. He had a million-dollar smile that could light up a room, and was considered a gracious and gentle man full of warmth and wisdom. He was described as a "classy guy who was full of joy and wry humor" a "master teacher," and a "model mentor." He had a positive impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Colleagues and former students from across the entire field of communication continued to reach out to "T" for advice and counsel.

His love for photography, woodworking, and golf continued when Bob and Pat moved to Colorado Springs in the fall of 2009. Bob's favorite activity was spending time with his number one priority, his family that he loved dearly.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Robin Tiemens of Colorado Springs and Jill Tiemens of Tempe, Arizona; and three grandchildren: Melissa Saliba and Kevin Chan of Colorado Springs, and Sara

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.





TiemensROBERT KENT TIEMENSSeptember 4, 1935 March 30, 2020Robert "Bob" Tiemens passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on March 30, 2020. Bob was born to Herman and Mae Tiemens on September 4, 1935 in Archer, Iowa. He met Patricia Morehead from Akron, Iowa when both were freshmen at Morningside College in Sioux City. They were married on June 10, 1956. After graduating from Morningside College, Bob attended graduate school at the University of Iowa from which he received his PhD in 1962.Bob taught at Northwestern Illinois University and Wayne State University. He was recruited in 1972 to become Professor and Division Director of Journalism & Mass Communication in the newly configured Department of Communication at the University of Utah. He was a leading pioneer in the area of film/television production research that helped establish the University of Utah as a major research program that attracts graduate students from across the country. A highly talented academic administrator, he served as Department Chair at both the University of Utah and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Tiemens has been nationally acclaimed for his work in visual communication.Always willing to help solve a problem, Bob was admired and loved throughout the communication discipline. He had a million-dollar smile that could light up a room, and was considered a gracious and gentle man full of warmth and wisdom. He was described as a "classy guy who was full of joy and wry humor" a "master teacher," and a "model mentor." He had a positive impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Colleagues and former students from across the entire field of communication continued to reach out to "T" for advice and counsel.His love for photography, woodworking, and golf continued when Bob and Pat moved to Colorado Springs in the fall of 2009. Bob's favorite activity was spending time with his number one priority, his family that he loved dearly.Bob is survived by two daughters, Robin Tiemens of Colorado Springs and Jill Tiemens of Tempe, Arizona; and three grandchildren: Melissa Saliba and Kevin Chan of Colorado Springs, and Sara Smith of Tempe, AZ. He is also survived by his brother, Howard Tiemens, of Sheldon, IA and his sister, Melva Henspeter, of Preston, MN. Bob was preceded in death by, Pat, his wife of 60 years; his parents, and his brother, Ted.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close