Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lawrence "Larry" Frank. View Sign



ROBERT LAWRENCE FRANK "LARRY"

11/15/1924

3/22/2019

Robert L. Frank, a longtime resident of the Colorado Springs area, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in El Dorado, Kansas, on November 15, 1924 to Henry and Anna Frank. In the 1930's, the family moved to Colorado and eventually settled on a farm east of Monument. Along with farming, the family operated a sawmill north of Monument and manufactured pallets for the Robinson Brick Company.

Larry had just completed U.S. Army basic training when World War II ended. In 1946, he was honorably discharged from military service with the rank of Technician Third Grade (Tec/3).

Larry worked in the local construction industry as a journeyman carpenter for many years. During his career, Larry was a general contractor and built numerous custom houses along the Front Range. He later worked for multiple construction companies building several large commercial and military structures in the area. Larry was a long time member of the Carpenters Local Union # 515.

After retirement, Larry continued to use his skills volunteering at Silver Key Senior Services. He was always happy to help his neighbors and friends with their carpentry projects. Larry was an avid reader. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering and socializing with family and friends. Larry lovingly cared for his wife throughout her long illness. His faith, a positive attitude, and a terrific sense of humor helped Larry through tough times.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen (Wissler) Frank; son Joe; sisters Betty, Barbara, Rita, Dickie, Rene and brother Bernie. Larry is survived by two sons John and Jim. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2320 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.

Memorial donations may be given to Silver Key Senior Services, Colorado Springs.







FrankROBERT LAWRENCE FRANK "LARRY"11/15/19243/22/2019Robert L. Frank, a longtime resident of the Colorado Springs area, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in El Dorado, Kansas, on November 15, 1924 to Henry and Anna Frank. In the 1930's, the family moved to Colorado and eventually settled on a farm east of Monument. Along with farming, the family operated a sawmill north of Monument and manufactured pallets for the Robinson Brick Company.Larry had just completed U.S. Army basic training when World War II ended. In 1946, he was honorably discharged from military service with the rank of Technician Third Grade (Tec/3).Larry worked in the local construction industry as a journeyman carpenter for many years. During his career, Larry was a general contractor and built numerous custom houses along the Front Range. He later worked for multiple construction companies building several large commercial and military structures in the area. Larry was a long time member of the Carpenters Local Union # 515.After retirement, Larry continued to use his skills volunteering at Silver Key Senior Services. He was always happy to help his neighbors and friends with their carpentry projects. Larry was an avid reader. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering and socializing with family and friends. Larry lovingly cared for his wife throughout her long illness. His faith, a positive attitude, and a terrific sense of humor helped Larry through tough times.Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen (Wissler) Frank; son Joe; sisters Betty, Barbara, Rita, Dickie, Rene and brother Bernie. Larry is survived by two sons John and Jim. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2320 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.Memorial donations may be given to Silver Key Senior Services, Colorado Springs. Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close