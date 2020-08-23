1/1
Robert Lee Browning
1944 - 2020
Browning
ROBERT LEE "BOB" BROWNING
August 17, 1944 August 18, 2020
Bob Browning, age 76, passed away August 18, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs. He was born August 17, 1944 in Atchison, Kansas to Edward Vernon and Evelyn Clara (Weishaar) Browning. He lived in Colorado Springs since he was 9 years old and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1962.
Bob will be fondly remembered as a kindhearted, generous person with great integrity and humility. He was also known to be very humorous, with a joke to share with anyone who needed to be uplifted. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time helping and supporting those around him. He also greatly enjoyed fishing and participated in numerous ministry activities at Holy Apostles Catholic Church.
Bob was the former owner/operator of a successful flooring and tile company and had been retired for the last ten years of his life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice (Crouch) Browning who he married November 6, 1982 in Colorado Springs. He is also survived by two stepdaughters: Patricia (Mitch) Odinak, Catherine Johnson, and their children; three brothers: Larry (Delsie) Browning, Ken (Emalu) Browning, and Jim (Diane) Browning.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Leech.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Song of Mary Columbarium at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum in Colorado Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert Lee Browning's memory to Holy Apostles Catholic Church.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
