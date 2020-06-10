Collins, Jr.

ROBERT LEE COLLINS, JR.

November 19, 1989 May 22, 2020

First and foremost, Robert was a good man. He was intelligent, the hugest goof, a natural born engineer that could take anything apart and put it back together better than it was.

Robert was so strong. He could lift, carry, pull, and push near anything and this became invaluable in his work as a moving foreman. His mother-in-law, Sharie, loved that she could not only depend on him at work but also as a friend and a faithful son-in-law. He was proud of the fact that people recognized how essential he was and he worked hard to maintain that.

He was an incredible beat maker and artist and had a passion and love for music of all kinds, but most especially the kind with lots of bass that he could bump in every system of every car he's ever had. He was so proud of his current car, a decked-out crown vic that he put so much time and sweat into along with his father-in-law Daniel, and of being a part of the 'Interceptors Only' car club. His love of cars stemmed from a childhood dotted with lowrider magazines and Sundays at car shows, a past-time introduced by his second father, Charles, who has a passion for cars himself.

Robert had a life-long love for video games that started with their grandma Linda and was one of the only times him and his older sister could sit without argument for hours on end trying to get to Bowser on Super Mario or to the Chinese chicken level on Sonic. This love is now shared with his son who is a little prodigy.

He enjoyed walks with his family and had recently gotten into mountain biking, something he had been wanting to do for quite some time. They often enjoyed time outdoors and have countless memories hanging out with family and friends who were like family. He had a tattoo that said 'Family Comes First' across his chest because that's what he truly believed and is the thing that his mother, Sunday, was most proud of.

He also had a deep love for the south and never, ever forgot his roots from his birthplace of Houston, Texas, although California, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Kansas and Mississippi were all places that were blessed to have had him call home.

Robert had recently had an opportunity to drive that same prized car through his hometown and that was something that he was so excited and proud to do. The time he and his siblings had spent in that city with their grandma Linda and aunt Toni was a crucial part of his upbringing. While there, he was able to take his children to the gravesite of his and his sisters first father, Rob, which was something very important to him. Having lost their first father at a young age, it was vital that his children saw his resting place.

His children and wife were the most sacred thing to him. Robert was a diligent and faithful husband to his wife, Sirena. Within a week of their second meeting, while laying on the couch at him and his older sister, Nesha's house, they declared their love for each other and were inseparable.

Sirena was able to document their life through hundreds of pictures, videos and keepsakes that are priceless, now that Robert has been taken. This is something she is so grateful for. She will most miss the feeling of safety, security and warmth that she would have being wrapped in those big, long and strong arms of his. They shared a decade of adventures together and built a life with their two young children, Tre, 7, and LeAura, 2, but very close to 3.

Tre is a master customizer like his dad and can turn absolutely ANYTHING into a legit Call of Duty weapon replica (his specialty being toy train tracks and Legos) and is heavy into Sonic right now. LeAura is heavily in the "why?" stage and loves unicorns and Boss Baby. According to Tre while on a video chat with his aunties, Nesha and Rai, three days before he passed, Robert was the, "Bestest dad ever." Those videos and pictures showing the love and fun that was shared between him and his kids will help keep that alive. Robert made sure to take the time to do special things with all of them that created bonds that we all hope and pray will stand the test of time on the long road these babies and his wife now have to tread. A road they have much support on.

The huge goof in him came out best when he was with his immediate family. There was no better time to see him act his silliest and most hyper than when he was in a room with all of them, but most especially his sisters. Head smacks and karate chops were his #1 way to show he cared for those two and the laughter would always be non-stop.

His older sister would say that a hug from him wouldn't be right if it didn't come with a hard back slap or a friendly choke-hold. This was his way, and it will be dearly missed. His older sister will mostly miss the long talks and reminiscing that they would do for hours ?lled with laughter and understanding.

His younger sister will miss the roast sessions, the way he said 'foo' and him just simply being her big brother.

Despite having lost his first father, Robert was fortunate to have a wonderful role-model in his second father, Charles, who stepped into that place at a difficult time in the family. He became someone that Robert looked up to and emulated. They were most recently discussing Robert beginning to learn coding so that he could possibly work with him doing graphic design. What he will miss the most is seeing his interaction with his sisters while they were in the same room, laughing, joking and making up songs which brought joy to his heart. He's most proud that he never gave up no matter what adversity or struggles came his way and he will miss his only son.

His mother, Sunday, can remember being in labor for seventeen hours before heading to the hospital, running out of gas and having her water break in the car at the gas pump. Rob's first father was so frantic, he drove off with the nozzle still attached and raced to bring him into this world coming in at 10lbs 7oz. That unbreakable mother-son bond would begin that night. She can recall that all he ever wanted to do as a child was play and he was the funniest, most loving child who was the best cuddler. No matter how old he got and how serious life required him to be, she could always see the little boy in his eyes. She would always tell him that out of all the sons in the world, God blessed her with him and she could always count on him to come when she called. The one thing that she respected the most about her son was his love and devotion for Sirena, Tre and LeAura. Absolutely nothing came before them and she was so very proud of him for that. She will miss her son and being able to look into his eyes so much.

Like the snow falling on the ground in Houston on the night he was brought home, Robert led a unique and memorable life that will continue to resonate with those who knew and inevitably love him. His name had ?uidity and changed with the times but whether you knew him as Robert, Doo Doo, Roberto Sanchez, Lil Lee, iKon, Bobby Cruz, Mr. McFly or Rob, you most certainly felt the energy that flowed out of him everywhere he went.

Left here on Earth to be watched over by him are his wife, Sirena Collins; two children, Tre (Robert Lee Collins III) and LeAura Collins; his mother, Sunday Walk; father, Charles Walk; his mother-in-law, Sharie Jackson; father-in-law Daniel Arana; his sisters, LaNesha Collins, Grace Collins and Raionnah Walk; his sisters-in-law, Emily Salvat and Ava Woodley; his brother-in-law, Curtis Hopkins; his niece, Adealia 'Delly Bean' Sohrt; his grandmother, Linda Mallet; great-grandmothers, Carrie Battle and Grace Jackson; his aunt, Toni Gri?n; his uncles, Chris Walk and Tony Walk; best friends, Derek Swindale, Justice Phillips and Brian Bethea; and a host of other loving in-laws, extended family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were always like family for him. The list of those who love and cherish Robert is endless.

He was met on the other side by his first father, Robert Lee Collins, Sr.; his grandmothers, Omeaulia Dickson and Linda Walk; his grandfathers, Curtis Marshall and Solomon McQuentin; his aunt, Gwendolyn Rice; his cousins, Eric McClain and Trevon Gipson; and a host of others who loved and readily received him.

Long Live Mr. McFly!







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store