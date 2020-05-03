Wignall
ROBERT "BOB" LELAND WIGNALL
March 29, 2020
It is with great sorrow that the family of Robert Leland "Bob" Wignall announces his death on March 29, 2020. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Bob was born in the small town of Walworth, NY, where he grew up farming his family's apple and cherry orchards. The town had one stop light, a grocery, a general store, and a Methodist church where his family worshipped. He enjoyed the adventures of farm life, which even included climbing a tall observation tower to report sightings of unusual aircraft during WWII. While in high school, he sang in the choir and worked at the local market.
Bob's extensive education included a Bachelor of Arts in History from Oberlin College with membership in Phi Beta Kappa, a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Harvard University, a diploma from the Program for Management Development from Harvard Graduate School of Business, and a diploma in Security Management from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. While at Harvard, he studied the Middle East, with concentrations in Arabic, French and German languages. Upon graduation he passed all the Foreign Service exams for an assignment with the Department of State, but elected to remain in Washington, D.C., where he was hired by the National Security Agency (NSA) in 1954.
While living and working in Washington, Bob joined the Union Methodist Church four blocks from the White House, where he sang in the choir and was an active member of the church's social network. It was in the choir that he met his future wife, Virginia Keane Pavay, when she was hired by the church as a soprano soloist in 1958. They were married in 1960, and eventually moved to Silver Spring, MD.
Bob's many talents were recognized by his superiors at NSA, and he steadily rose through the ranks, attaining the grade of Senior Cryptologic Executive Service (SCES) in 1982. His assignments included the positions of Director of Finance & Accounting and Senior Assistant Inspector General, as well as a three-year tour of duty in the United Kingdom as the civilian equivalent of Post Commander. His time in the UK included such highlights as tea with the Queen Mother, and lunch with the Duke of York and President of Bank of America. At Christmas one year, Bob delivered a colorful, decorated Christmas tree and stacks of gifts from the station to underprivileged children at a local British hospital.
Bob retired from NSA in 1994, after 40 years of service, and he and Virginia moved to Colorado Springs. Upon his arrival, he immediately immersed himself in service to the community, serving in various officer positions with organizations such as the Budget Advisory Committee for Colorado Springs School District 11, Board of Directors of the Tuscany Villas Homeowner's Association, Colorado Springs Fire Department Resource Allocation Task Force, and Colorado Springs City Planning Commission. He served as a Republican precinct co-chair in two precincts; as a delegate to the County, Fifth Congressional and State Republican Assemblies; and as a staffer for his state representative and for U.S. Representative Joel Hefley.
Bob served eight years on the Mountain Shadows Community Association as the Development Steward and Treasurer. He and other members devoted hundreds of hours to reviewing documents and participating in formal meetings. There were myriad fine details involved in negotiating with community representatives, developers, architects and city staff regarding plans for the Shoppes at Mountain Shadows. Bob took the lead on the project, and he was proud to add CSFD Engine 18 to the community as part of the plans for the center.
Bob loved his family and huge circle of friends and neighbors, many in foreign countries. He loved the church, music, books, history (especially the Civil War), theater, national parks, bird-watching, genealogy, travel, fine cuisine (Yorkshire pudding!), Gilbert & Sullivan and many other pursuits too numerous to list. He shared many of these interests with his family over the years - something they would learn to appreciate more as they matured! His children fondly remember his generosity with his time and attention, always finding time to help with a homework assignment, offer thoughtful advice, prepare a delicious weekend breakfast, or herd everyone into the car for a trip to the park or playground.
Bob is survived by his wife Virginia, to whom he was a treasured husband for 60 years. He is also survived by sons Robert Bryce "Rob" Wignall (Lynn) and Jonathan Keane "Jon" Wignall (Becky) and daughter Kara Lorraine Elder (Marc), as well as grandsons Dustin Elder and Trevor Wignall (Miranda) and great-granddaughter Rylee Jean Wignall. He is predeceased by parents Robert W. and Bertha L. Wignall and by sister Janice Wignall Mitchell.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date when current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, Bob would have been grateful for your donations to either the Walworth (NY) Historical Society & Museum or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.