Obituary
Elliott
ROBERT LEWIS ELLIOTT
January 1, 1948 November 13, 2019
Robert Lewis Elliott was born in C/S, CO.
Robert peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa, brother, Andre, and grandparents, James and Ethel. He is survived by his aunt, Penny (Uncle Tree); caregiver, Martel (Colette); niece, Chrystal; and nephews, Andre and Sylvan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on December 13, 2019, at 4:00pm at the Crossroads Christian Center, 145 Fontaine Blvd, C/S, CO 80911.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
