Rothrock
ROBERT "BOB" LOWELL ROTHROCK
January 1, 1929 August 29, 2019
Robert "Bob" Lowell Rothrock, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at Penrose Hospital. He was born January 1, 1929 in DePauw, Indiana to the late Charles Ray Rothrock and Cora Josephine Thevenot Rothrock. He graduated from Corydon High School in Corydon, Indiana. He Joined the United States Air Force in 1950 during the Korean War and served for 22 years retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retiring from the USAF he worked in the furniture and insurance industry and later for Faricy Motors, retiring in 1994 after 17 years.
Bob was a lifetime member of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA) Chapter 1. He served as the Membership Chairman for many years and also served as President. He received TREA's Member of the Year Award twice. He also volunteered at the JAG office on Peterson AFB and was on the Veterans Council at Fort Carson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda DeMatto; his sister Nolena Bowles; and his brothers Nolan, Willard, Harry, and Ralph Rothrock. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maria Luisa Rothrock; his daughters and their husbands Gloria and Jeff Rullman, Cora and Bill Greene, and Margie and Thomas Kreutz. He is also survived by his grandsons Eric Rullman, Samuel and Nicholas Greene, Matthew and Michael Kreutz, grandson-in-law Bryan DeMatto, and great grandsons Brady and Tucker DeMatto.
A Memorial Service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 7, 2019 at Dove Witt Funeral Home, 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87, Fountain, CO. Bob's final resting place will be at Thompson's Chapel cemetery in DePauw, Indiana. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019