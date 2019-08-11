Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Oscar Clark. View Sign Service Information Inurnment 11:00 AM St Mary's Cathedral Columbarium Send Flowers Obituary

Clark

ROBERT OSCAR CLARK

April 4, 2019

Robert Oscar Clark passed away on April 4 in Colorado Springs. A brief ceremony will be held at the St Mary's Cathedral Columbarium for his inurnment On August 16 at 11 AM.

Immediately afterwards, there will be a remembrance celebration of him at Jack Quinn's Pub at 21 S. Tejon St near the Cathedral. Luncheon will be served and a glass or two raised in his honor. All of his children and their spouses will be in attendance.

The family would like to extend our welcome to any friends who would like to attend. If you will be able to attend you are welcome. If you would also like to attend the luncheon, please call 303-513-1513 so we can have an accurate headcount for the luncheon.

We miss him every day, but assume he is watching over us from a comfy recliner, cigar in hand, so we better give him a good Irish party!





ClarkROBERT OSCAR CLARKApril 4, 2019Robert Oscar Clark passed away on April 4 in Colorado Springs. A brief ceremony will be held at the St Mary's Cathedral Columbarium for his inurnment On August 16 at 11 AM.Immediately afterwards, there will be a remembrance celebration of him at Jack Quinn's Pub at 21 S. Tejon St near the Cathedral. Luncheon will be served and a glass or two raised in his honor. All of his children and their spouses will be in attendance.The family would like to extend our welcome to any friends who would like to attend. If you will be able to attend you are welcome. If you would also like to attend the luncheon, please call 303-513-1513 so we can have an accurate headcount for the luncheon.We miss him every day, but assume he is watching over us from a comfy recliner, cigar in hand, so we better give him a good Irish party! Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close