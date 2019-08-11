Clark
ROBERT OSCAR CLARK
April 4, 2019
Robert Oscar Clark passed away on April 4 in Colorado Springs. A brief ceremony will be held at the St Mary's Cathedral Columbarium for his inurnment On August 16 at 11 AM.
Immediately afterwards, there will be a remembrance celebration of him at Jack Quinn's Pub at 21 S. Tejon St near the Cathedral. Luncheon will be served and a glass or two raised in his honor. All of his children and their spouses will be in attendance.
The family would like to extend our welcome to any friends who would like to attend. If you will be able to attend you are welcome. If you would also like to attend the luncheon, please call 303-513-1513 so we can have an accurate headcount for the luncheon.
We miss him every day, but assume he is watching over us from a comfy recliner, cigar in hand, so we better give him a good Irish party!
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019