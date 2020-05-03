Robert P. Tracy
1962 - 2020
Tracy
ROBERT P. TRACY
November 11, 1962 April 28, 2020
Robert P. Tracy, age 57, a professional musician, died on April 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory be made to The Pikes Peak Care Center-Resident's Fund, 2719 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
To see Robert's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co




Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
