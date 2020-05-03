Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy

ROBERT P. TRACY

November 11, 1962 April 28, 2020

Robert P. Tracy, age 57, a professional musician, died on April 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory be made to The Pikes Peak Care Center-Resident's Fund, 2719 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

To see Robert's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store