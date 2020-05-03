Tracy
ROBERT P. TRACY
November 11, 1962 April 28, 2020
Robert P. Tracy, age 57, a professional musician, died on April 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory be made to The Pikes Peak Care Center-Resident's Fund, 2719 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
To see Robert's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co
ROBERT P. TRACY
November 11, 1962 April 28, 2020
Robert P. Tracy, age 57, a professional musician, died on April 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory be made to The Pikes Peak Care Center-Resident's Fund, 2719 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
To see Robert's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.