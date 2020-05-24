Robert Pearl Ferris III
1980 - 2020
Ferris III
ROBERT PEARL FERRIS III
June 3, 1980 - May 11, 2020
Robert Pearl Ferris III, 39, Colorado Springs, passed away on May 11, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1980 in Ft. Riley, Kansas to the union of Robert Pearl Ferris II and Robin Sigl (Lands). He married Priscilla L. Ferris (Romero) on June 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, riding his motorcycle and fishing.
Mr. Ferris is preceded in death by his father, Robert Pearl Ferris II; stepmother, Djuanna Ferris and grandfather, Robert Lands.
He leaves to cherish his memories to wife, Priscilla L. Ferris (Romero); mother, Robin Sigl (Lands); stepfather, Scott Sigl; daughters, Destinee I. Ferris and Nicole M. Ferris; son, Robert "Isaac" Ferris; sister, Michelle Ferris, brothers, Kyle Ferris and Joshua Quintana and grandmothers, Betty Romero, Jeanne Sigl and Irene Lands.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory located at 1104 S. Circle Drive followed by service. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.




Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
719-391-1918
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

