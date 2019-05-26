Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Bardy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bardy

ROBERT R. BARDY

January 3, 1937 May 19, 2019

Robert (Bob) Bardy, age 82, son of Ellen and Peter J. Bardy, passed away on May 19, 2019 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Bob graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN in 1958 and Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN in 1963.

Bob served as Pastor to Lutheran parishes at Hawk Creek and Ebenezer, in Sacred Heart, MN 1963-1967; Westwood, in St. Louis Park, MN 1967-1973; Hosanna in Forest Lake, MN 1973-1977. Bob was a Human Resources Manager for The Hilti Company in Tulsa, OK 1978-1989. Bob served as Pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lubbock, TX 1989-1996. Upon his retirement in 1996, Bob moved to Colorado Springs, CO where he worked part-time at The Eisenhower Golf Courses on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy.

Robert Bardy is survived by his wife, Colleen, of Colorado Springs, CO, children Richard, Peter, Lynne, Rachel, step-children Erik, Katherine, Daniel, Elizabeth, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert Bardy donated his body to science to further the study of Lewy Body Dementia. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care or First Lutheran Church.





