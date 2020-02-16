Roulier
ROBERT R. ROULIER
March 7, 1938 February 6, 2020
Robert R. Roulier died peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 6, 2020 after a month battle with aggressive lung cancer. He was born March 7, 1938 in Goodland, KS to Leon N. (Penny) and Margaret Souders Roulier. He grew up in Colby, KS where he learned to love life and people.
He attended New Mexico Military Institute for a year, then transferred to Kansas University where he was an avid Jayhawk fan, a Beta Theta Pi member and graduated with a Business Degree in 1961. At KU he met, loved, and then married Marcia Haines March 12, 1962.
He was a retired U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant, stock broker with an MA in Investment Banking, retired teacher for UCCS investment banking and an avid volunteer. First Presbyterian Church drew his heart and most of his volunteer time. He enjoyed community volunteer work, El Paso County Republicans, staying fit, golfing, but most of all his family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Marcia H. Roulier, son, Neil Roulier (Robin); daughter, Elaine Michelfelder (Erich); 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, brothers Leon Roulier (Barbara), Jay Roulier, and many loved nieces and nephews.
A life service honoring Robert and his love of people will be held on Friday, February 21st 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Young Life or Pikes Peak Hospice.
