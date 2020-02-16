Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Roulier. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roulier

ROBERT R. ROULIER

March 7, 1938 February 6, 2020

Robert R. Roulier died peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 6, 2020 after a month battle with aggressive lung cancer. He was born March 7, 1938 in Goodland, KS to Leon N. (Penny) and Margaret Souders Roulier. He grew up in Colby, KS where he learned to love life and people.

He attended New Mexico Military Institute for a year, then transferred to Kansas University where he was an avid Jayhawk fan, a Beta Theta Pi member and graduated with a Business Degree in 1961. At KU he met, loved, and then married Marcia Haines March 12, 1962.

He was a retired U.S.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Marcia H. Roulier, son, Neil Roulier (Robin); daughter, Elaine Michelfelder (Erich); 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, brothers Leon Roulier (Barbara), Jay Roulier, and many loved nieces and nephews.

A life service honoring Robert and his love of people will be held on Friday, February 21st 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Young Life or Pikes Peak Hospice.







