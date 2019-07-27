Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Raymond Seeds III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seeds III

ROBERT RAYMOND SEEDS III

April 2, 1938

July 17, 2019

Robert "Bob" Raymond Seeds III passed away at home on July 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his beloved family - wife, Barbara, son, Rob, and daughter, Rochelle. Bob was born on April 2, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Raymond Seeds, Jr. and Olivia Roseborough (Mathews) Seeds. He moved to Albuquerque with his parents and older sister, Beverly, when he was nine months old. Bob graduated from Highland High School in 1958 and moved back to Phoenix, then to Long Beach, California. He met and married Barbara Holmes in 1970. In 1976 they moved to Escondido, California and in 1994 they relocated to Colorado Springs. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage and two children, Rob and Rochelle. Bob is predeceased by his parents and sister, Beverly.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara, son, Rob (Jennifer) Seeds & daughter, Rochelle (Angelo) Battaglia; eight grandchildren - Emma, Olivia, Katy, Addison, Joshua, Jacob, C. J. and Ashley; sister Chelly (Dick) Evans; sisters-in-law Carol (Rob) Larson, Patricia Harrington, Judi Kovacevich; brothers-in law Richard Holmes, Tom (Anne) Holmes. He is also survived by an uncle and an aunt, 11 cousins and 18 nieces and nephews.

Bob earned a BA in Business with an emphasis in Marketing, retiring from Montgomery Ward in 2001. He stayed busy, working part-time for Shouse Appliances and as a real estate agent, as well as being a member of the Gideons. He loved golf, playing twice a week with friends at Patty Jewett, as well as other courses in Colorado. Bob also enjoyed fishing, and was a stamp and coin collector. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with his grandchildren - taking them on walks and hikes, roughhousing with them and teaching them how to fish. His outgoing personality and friendly smile will be missed by so many who knew him.

Details for a memorial service will be provided at a later date.





