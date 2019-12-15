Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Richard Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gonzales

ROBERT RICHARD GONZALES

August 4, 1943 November 20, 2019

Robert Richard Gonzales left this earth on November 20, 2019 on the Hospice Floor of Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Bob was born August 4, 1943 to Leopoldo and Dolores Gonzales in Tucson, AZ. He is preceded by his parents, sister and brother

Bob spent his working career in the restaurant business. He started his career in Arizona in the 60s & 70's, and when he and his future wife Susan moved to Colorado in 1980, he was a large part of the growing restaurant scene in Colorado Springs in the 80's and 90's.

Bob was someone who genuinely cared about and treated kindly everyone who crossed his path. Bob's smile was infectious and anyone who came in contact with him instantly felt welcomed and appreciated.

Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Ginter Gonzales, his daughters, Pilar Marie Gonzales and Ailey Gonzales Strauss, his sons, James Robert Gonzales and Michael John Gonzales, his son in law, Nicholas Strauss, daughter in law, Meghan Gonzales and his two grandchildren, Maxell Dean Strauss and Olivia Quinn Gonzales, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many in-laws.

Bob's passing leaves a large void in the lives of many. Although he will be greatly missed, fond memories of great times and many laughs will help fill that void.





GonzalesROBERT RICHARD GONZALESAugust 4, 1943 November 20, 2019Robert Richard Gonzales left this earth on November 20, 2019 on the Hospice Floor of Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs.Bob was born August 4, 1943 to Leopoldo and Dolores Gonzales in Tucson, AZ. He is preceded by his parents, sister and brotherBob spent his working career in the restaurant business. He started his career in Arizona in the 60s & 70's, and when he and his future wife Susan moved to Colorado in 1980, he was a large part of the growing restaurant scene in Colorado Springs in the 80's and 90's.Bob was someone who genuinely cared about and treated kindly everyone who crossed his path. Bob's smile was infectious and anyone who came in contact with him instantly felt welcomed and appreciated.Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Ginter Gonzales, his daughters, Pilar Marie Gonzales and Ailey Gonzales Strauss, his sons, James Robert Gonzales and Michael John Gonzales, his son in law, Nicholas Strauss, daughter in law, Meghan Gonzales and his two grandchildren, Maxell Dean Strauss and Olivia Quinn Gonzales, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many in-laws.Bob's passing leaves a large void in the lives of many. Although he will be greatly missed, fond memories of great times and many laughs will help fill that void. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close