Yorgason Jr.

ROBERT RODNEY YORGASON JR.

May 20, 1935

July 30, 2020

Robert Rodney Yorgason Jr. was born May 20, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died July 30, 2020 at his home in Cowley Wyoming.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Rodney Yorgason, Sr., his mother Thelma Robertson, and his wife Bonnie Lou Brittain.

He is survived by his son Robert Rodney Yorgason III, and by his wife Mary Partridge Robertson Yorgason.

As a young boy Robert grew up in Burlington Wyoming and later in Cowley Wyoming. He joined the Air Force after graduating high school, serving as Airman First class during the Korean conflict, in the Arctic circle, tracking Russian MIGs as they came into US airspace. After leaving the Air Force Robert, Bonnie and son Bobby lived many years in Colorado Springs. After Bonnie's death in 2003 Robert married Mary, after which they resided in Cowley Wyoming.

Robert served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during his life. He had a lifelong interest in airplanes. His other passion was preserving liberty, and was concerned for our country, the USA.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.







