Swain

ROBERT "BOBBY" SWAIN

April 16, 1960 September20, 2020

ROBERT SWAIN (BOBBY), was born on April 16, 1960 to Marga and Alfred Benedetti in Philadelphia. After his mother divorced Alfred she remarried Pat Swain, whom adopted Bobby and gave him the last name Swain. Pat Swain died in a tragic auto accident and Bobby was then raised in Colorado Springs by his mother Marga and step dad Jim Caldwell, a.k.a. "Pops"

Bobby was a 1978 graduate of Wasson High School and a 3 sport letterman. This love of all sports propelled Bobby to coach many youth team in Colorado Springs throughout the years. At the age of 19 Bobby was a dispatcher for the Manitou Springs PD and this began his nearly 41 year law enforcement career. Bobby served in several cities/posts over the course of his career: Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Denver Public Schools, Denver Water Board, Tulsa Public Schools and Tenino, WA. During the course of his career Bobby earned the Medal of Valor along with the Distinguished Service Award for his help in apprehending the "Texas 7" in Woodland Park, CO.

While he was serving as the Chief of Police for Tulsa Public Schools, Bobby reunited with an old girlfriend Becky Green Beals. Bobby relocated to Tenino, WA and he and Becky were married in 2017. Bobby served as Chief of Police in Tenino, WA for two years. He retired on September 15, 2020 due to his failing health and passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Out of all of Bobby's accomplishments his absolute pride and joy were his sons Ronald and Bradley, as well as his 7 grandchildren: Monroe, Audrey, Sam, Ben, Riley, Rhiannon, and Reagan. Bobby was also a "step" grandpa to Grant, Austen and Alex. Being a dad and grandpa were by far Bobby's greatest loves in life. He loved his boys and grandkids beyond measure.

Bobby is preceded in death by his mother Marga Swain. He leaves behind a large family, many dear friends from his church in Tenino, and colleagues. His wife Becky, stepdad Jim Caldwell (Gerrie), brother Michael Swain (Noemi), step sisters Amy Grier (Steve), Lindsay Whorton (Marc), stepbrother Clayt Cooper (Ann), sons Ronald Swain (Maurine), Bradley Swain (Jae), stepdaughters Sarah Allen (Jason), Juliann Beals, Dena Mannello (Austin), all of his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Oct 3, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene (4120 E Fountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO) at 3 pm.

As family and friends remember Bobby, may you always remember, God loves Bob Swain.







