ArandaROBERT TRANSITO ARANDAApril 21, 1955 August 27, 2020Robert Transito Aranda of Colorado Springs was born on April 21, 1955 to Transito and Lucy Aranda in Phoenix, Arizona.Robert went to Superior High School where he excelled in sports and met the love of his life. He met Linda Bailey and loved her in marriage for the next forty-six years. They had three boys: Anthony of Denver, Colorado; Andrew of Colorado Springs; and Joshua, who preceded Robert in death.He is also survived by his sister, Carol; his brother, Richard; and his ten grandchildren.Robert lived a life of service. He served his country in the Army and Army National Guard for six years. Robert served his community as a corrections officer for the State of Arizona and The Federal Bureau of Prisons for twenty-two years. He served his neighbors as a local Handyman and great friend.A Visitation was held 4:00PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.Inurnment, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.The family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers.