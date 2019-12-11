Keller
ROBERT "BOB" WAYNE KELLER
December 20, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Robert "Bob" Wayne Keller of Colorado Springs, CO, died on December 4, 2019 at the age of 80.
Bob was born on December 20, 1938 in Ord, NE. His parents, Wayne and Evelyn Keller moved to Colorado Springs when he was 3 months old. Bob graduated from Colorado Springs High School. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force, serving his country for 4 years. In 1968, Bob married Donna Wood, and the couple had one son. Bob worked for Chrissy Fowler as a contractor salesman 40+ years. He enjoyed his job and all of the wonderful people that he was fortunate to meet.
Bob and Donna retired in Green Valley, AZ where he enjoyed playing golf. His favorite times on the golf course were when he played with his son and grandson. Bob had an extreme love for his family, the Broncos, and golf.
Bob will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Donna; son, Jimmy; daughter in law, Donna; step daughter, Pauline Townsend; grandson, Noah; brother, Keith; sister in law, Mary Ann; and his best buddy, Finny.
At Bob's request, no services will be held
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019