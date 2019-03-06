Swanner
ROBERT WAYNE SWANNER
October 20, 1944 March 1, 2019
Robert Wayne Swanner passed, with his wife Teri by his side on, March 1. He is also survived by his sons, Ronald Wayne and Grayson William Swanner.
Bob was born to Wayne and Grayce Swanner on October 20, 1944 in Newport, Oregon. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Tonya Rickman.
Memorial service will be at First Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stable Strides at stablestrides.org.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019