Weaver
ROBERT "GARY" WEAVER
February 23, 1948 January 10, 2020
Robert "Gary" Weaver was born February 23, 1948 and went to join the Lord on January 10, 2020. He grew up in the Colorado Springs area until he graduated from Palmer High School and joined the Navy. During his service, he served on the Shangri-La and later with the Seabees until his retirement in 1986. He worked for Colorado Springs Utility from 1983 to 2006. Along with his city employment he worked as a pipe fitter from 1974 until 1983. Gary was an avid outdoors man with hunting, fishing, and sight-seeing throughout his life. He was never short of a long tale. Gary is survived by his aunt Ruth; brother Larry (Donna); sister Leanne (Rick); 3 children: Melody, Loy, and Vicky; and 3 grand-children: Ashleigh (Ryan), Justin, and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Lavona, sisters Judy and Lois, and grandson Jerald. Celebration of life to be scheduled for February 22, 2020 and in lieu of flowers, Gary's family asks that donations be made to either the or Stella's Wish Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020