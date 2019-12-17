Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Jorgensen. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Jorgensen

ROBERT WILLIAM JORGENSEN

February 3, 1930

December 13, 2019

Robert William (Jorgey) Jorgensen, age 89 passed away peacefully at his home on December 13, 2019. Bob was born in Dwight, Illinois to parents Hazel (Grush) and Albert Jorgensen. He had an incredible life filled with many interesting performances. Bob owned Jorgensen Music Repair and served Colorado Springs for almost 50 years repairing musical instruments for all the school districts and music stores in the area. Bob began performing with his trumpet and saxophone at the age of 14, mastering all instruments over his lifetime, obtaining a Bachelors in music from VanderCook College of Music and a Masters in music from University of Arkansas. As a Korean War Veteran, he served in the Army Band performing with Bob Hope in the USO tours. During his career he performed with Charlie Rich, Ann Margaret, Jane Mansfield, too many to list, and even opened for Elvis during his time with the Army Band. Locally, he performed with Tommy O'Boyle, New Century Band, Bill Emery, Don Knight Trio, various bands at the Penrose Room and The Tavern at the Broadmoor and most recently the Swinging Duezers at various retirement communities.

After serving in the Korean War, he returned to Little Rock, Arkansas where he met his wife Helen (Lynch) Jorgensen while working at a music store. They spent nearly 50 years together and lived where the music and repair work were needed including Little Rock, Nashville (where they lived in a trailer park across from Elvis' Graceland - he would tell people he was Elvis' neighbor), Jackson Mississippi, before settling in Colorado Springs. He spent many years writing out the sheet music for all the instruments for various performances at the Broadmoor World Arena. He loved every aspect of music and performing. Several articles were written about Bob Jorgensen in the Gazette and Life over 50, and newspapers in Jackson, Mississippi. The 112 year old piano he learned to play on has been donated to the Colorado Springs Conservatory in his name.

Bob's other interests included anything regarding UFOs and aliens..he would present people with a UFO Alien card when asked for his driver's license. He also loved jokes, going to movies, playing bingo at the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, the Game Show Network, word searches, and Bailey's Irish Cream. He would greet everyone with "Tengo mucho gusto en conocerle" followed by a joke.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hazel Jorgensen; his beloved wife, Helen Jorgensen; and sister, Vivian Baker.

Bob is survived by his 4 daughters: Cindy Gilmore, Karen Jackson, Debbie Bailey (Michael), and Judy Jorgensen (Robert Cook); grandchildren: Shawna Moreland (Ron), Sarah Carlee (Chris), Somer Fay (John), Stephanie Bailey (John Richards), Mark-Anthony Sanchez (Marie), Michael Sanchez, Heather Uhl; 9 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Baker; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Harris (Cliff) and Aloise Medlock; cousins: Dr. Cody Sweet, Bill Sweet, Hubert Grush, Harold Verdon, Charles Sweet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers at Interim Healthcare and New Century Hospice.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 5:00pm at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910, followed by a celebration of life on Thursday, December 19th at 2:00pm at the same location. Following cremation, he will join his beloved wife, Helen, at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to support his grandson's journey to the Olympics.







JorgensenROBERT WILLIAM JORGENSENFebruary 3, 1930December 13, 2019Robert William (Jorgey) Jorgensen, age 89 passed away peacefully at his home on December 13, 2019. Bob was born in Dwight, Illinois to parents Hazel (Grush) and Albert Jorgensen. He had an incredible life filled with many interesting performances. Bob owned Jorgensen Music Repair and served Colorado Springs for almost 50 years repairing musical instruments for all the school districts and music stores in the area. Bob began performing with his trumpet and saxophone at the age of 14, mastering all instruments over his lifetime, obtaining a Bachelors in music from VanderCook College of Music and a Masters in music from University of Arkansas. As a Korean War Veteran, he served in the Army Band performing with Bob Hope in the USO tours. During his career he performed with Charlie Rich, Ann Margaret, Jane Mansfield, too many to list, and even opened for Elvis during his time with the Army Band. Locally, he performed with Tommy O'Boyle, New Century Band, Bill Emery, Don Knight Trio, various bands at the Penrose Room and The Tavern at the Broadmoor and most recently the Swinging Duezers at various retirement communities.After serving in the Korean War, he returned to Little Rock, Arkansas where he met his wife Helen (Lynch) Jorgensen while working at a music store. They spent nearly 50 years together and lived where the music and repair work were needed including Little Rock, Nashville (where they lived in a trailer park across from Elvis' Graceland - he would tell people he was Elvis' neighbor), Jackson Mississippi, before settling in Colorado Springs. He spent many years writing out the sheet music for all the instruments for various performances at the Broadmoor World Arena. He loved every aspect of music and performing. Several articles were written about Bob Jorgensen in the Gazette and Life over 50, and newspapers in Jackson, Mississippi. The 112 year old piano he learned to play on has been donated to the Colorado Springs Conservatory in his name.Bob's other interests included anything regarding UFOs and aliens..he would present people with a UFO Alien card when asked for his driver's license. He also loved jokes, going to movies, playing bingo at the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, the Game Show Network, word searches, and Bailey's Irish Cream. He would greet everyone with "Tengo mucho gusto en conocerle" followed by a joke.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hazel Jorgensen; his beloved wife, Helen Jorgensen; and sister, Vivian Baker.Bob is survived by his 4 daughters: Cindy Gilmore, Karen Jackson, Debbie Bailey (Michael), and Judy Jorgensen (Robert Cook); grandchildren: Shawna Moreland (Ron), Sarah Carlee (Chris), Somer Fay (John), Stephanie Bailey (John Richards), Mark-Anthony Sanchez (Marie), Michael Sanchez, Heather Uhl; 9 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Baker; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Harris (Cliff) and Aloise Medlock; cousins: Dr. Cody Sweet, Bill Sweet, Hubert Grush, Harold Verdon, Charles Sweet; and numerous nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers at Interim Healthcare and New Century Hospice.A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 5:00pm at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910, followed by a celebration of life on Thursday, December 19th at 2:00pm at the same location. Following cremation, he will join his beloved wife, Helen, at Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please donate to support his grandson's journey to the Olympics. https://www.gofundme.com/f/blind-para-cyling-grad-studentvet-amp-student?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close