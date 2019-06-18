Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Tucker. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial service 11:00 AM Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tucker

ROBERT WILLIAM TUCKER

August 12, 1928 June 15, 2019

On the afternoon of June 15, 2019, Robert William Tucker passed away at the age of 90. Bob was born to Lee and Christine Tucker on August 12, 1928, in Benton, Arkansas.

Bob graduated high school in Benton, Arkansas and in 1950 graduated from Washington University in St Louis where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He then served two years in the Army, during the Korean War, at Fort Bliss, Texas, as First Lieutenant and Company Commander. Bob then joined Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and spent an incredible 39-year career there, rising to Director of National Sales at the New York headquarters.

In 1959, he married Marianne Stevenson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and raised two sons, Steven and Michael. They were happily married for 59 years. They resided in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey for 24 years and retired in 1991 to Florida where they became "snowbirds", dividing their time between Florida and Colorado Springs.

Bob was an avid golfer and member of several clubs including Kissing Camels, Harbor Ridge, Florida, Ridgewood C.C., New Jersey, and Apple Ridge. He shot his age at 75 and again shot his age at 85. He also made two holes-in-one. He and Marianne chaired the Ridgewood C.C., New Jersey hosting of the 1990 U.S. Senior Open PGA tournament.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marianne, two sons, Steven (Debbie) and Michael, granddaughter, Caitlin, and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Christine Tucker, and his two brothers, James and W. Lee Tucker. He had many good friends, was kind to everyone, always optimistic and had a good sense of humor. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his memory will live on.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at The Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Garden of the Gods Foundation, 1805 North 30th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado or the .







