Fletcher

ROBERTA "BOBBI" (SALFISBERG) FLETCHER

July 21, 1935

March 4th, 2019

The family and friends of Bobbi Fletcher mourn the passing of our mother, sister and friend. She passed on March 4th, 2019, at the age of 83.

Bobbi was born on, July 21 in 1935 and grew up a native of the small mountain town of Silverton, Colorado. Through a college roommate-her future sister-in-law--she met Fredric 'Ric' Fletcher, whom she married in 1958. She was a teacher and together they raised a family and lived the armed services traveling life, finally retiring to the Springs in the mid 70s.

Bobbi was active throughout her life and was an avid tennis player at the Colorado Springs Racquet Club and Lynmar Tennis Club. She also enjoyed running for a number of years-completing many local road races, including the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile run and the Pikes Peak Marathon (yes, both up AND down!)

She and Ric lived in Colorado Springs for many years, where she became a Master Gardener and enjoyed landscaping. Both she and Ric worked for a number of years at Fedex in the Springs, before finally moving to Durango, CO. Having been active for most of her life she disdained the infirmities of aging but remained active in her mind. Her outlook was forever youthful and independent, and while less active she enjoyed the many visits from family and friends, and the comfort of her dog Lily.

Bobbi is survived by her four children: Michelle, Shaun, Gordon (Lynne) and Brett (Maureen); sister Mildred (Paul) Knodel, and Dan (Philomena) Salfisberg. Her ashes will be joined with the mountains of her hometown in a memorial this summer.





