Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Hahl Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwards

ROBERTA "ROBBIE" HAHL EDWARDS

Sept. 5, 1931 - Sept. 4, 2019

Born in Indianapolis, Ind. and moved to Wilmette, Il for a few years, then came to Colorado Springs in the mid 40's.

Robbie graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in the class of 1949.

She was a member of the schools famous Square Dance Team, with Loyd "Pappy" Shaw. The team traveled the U.S. performing shows.

Robbie, along with other lady students, knitted the first hockey socks for the CMHS hockey team.

Robbie was CMHS's number one supporter of all sports, and attended as many games as she could.

Robbie earned a Letterman jacket and letter for all sports, and the Carl Fetters Award in 2009, for her support.

She was an avid Pro sports fan and baseball was her favorite. Her favorite team was the Cubs, followed by the Rockies. She went to spring training in Phoenix with her sister for many, many years.

Robbie worked for 30 plus years at the Broadmoor Hotel in the Accounting Department.

She also worked a second job for 15 years, in the Cheyenne Mountain Schools lunch program, as a cook, and then as head cook.

Robbie spent many years in the 60's and 70's doing costumes for the Broadmoor Ice Review.

She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crocheting, and other handwork.

Robbie loved to tend her flowers in the garden, and reap the harvest from the veggie garden.

Robbie enjoyed traveling. She traveled in much of Europe, Britain, Ireland, Scandinavia, Russia, China, Australia, the Galapagos and Antarctica.

Preceding her in passing, Raymond Edward Hahl, father; Sue Ann Hahl, mother; and Raymond Edward Hahl Jr., brother.

Robbie is survived by, Marianna Beers, sister, Pocatello, Id.; Sharon Roberta Edwards-Plush, daughter, Prescott Valley, Az.; and Kenneth Dean Edwards, son, Colorado Springs, Co.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at her home. From 1 pm to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pikes Peak Hospice in her name.





EdwardsROBERTA "ROBBIE" HAHL EDWARDSSept. 5, 1931 - Sept. 4, 2019Born in Indianapolis, Ind. and moved to Wilmette, Il for a few years, then came to Colorado Springs in the mid 40's.Robbie graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in the class of 1949.She was a member of the schools famous Square Dance Team, with Loyd "Pappy" Shaw. The team traveled the U.S. performing shows.Robbie, along with other lady students, knitted the first hockey socks for the CMHS hockey team.Robbie was CMHS's number one supporter of all sports, and attended as many games as she could.Robbie earned a Letterman jacket and letter for all sports, and the Carl Fetters Award in 2009, for her support.She was an avid Pro sports fan and baseball was her favorite. Her favorite team was the Cubs, followed by the Rockies. She went to spring training in Phoenix with her sister for many, many years.Robbie worked for 30 plus years at the Broadmoor Hotel in the Accounting Department.She also worked a second job for 15 years, in the Cheyenne Mountain Schools lunch program, as a cook, and then as head cook.Robbie spent many years in the 60's and 70's doing costumes for the Broadmoor Ice Review.She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crocheting, and other handwork.Robbie loved to tend her flowers in the garden, and reap the harvest from the veggie garden.Robbie enjoyed traveling. She traveled in much of Europe, Britain, Ireland, Scandinavia, Russia, China, Australia, the Galapagos and Antarctica.Preceding her in passing, Raymond Edward Hahl, father; Sue Ann Hahl, mother; and Raymond Edward Hahl Jr., brother.Robbie is survived by, Marianna Beers, sister, Pocatello, Id.; Sharon Roberta Edwards-Plush, daughter, Prescott Valley, Az.; and Kenneth Dean Edwards, son, Colorado Springs, Co.; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at her home. From 1 pm to 4 pm.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pikes Peak Hospice in her name. Published in The Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close