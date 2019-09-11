Edwards
ROBERTA "ROBBIE" HAHL EDWARDS
Sept. 5, 1931 - Sept. 4, 2019
Born in Indianapolis, Ind. and moved to Wilmette, Il for a few years, then came to Colorado Springs in the mid 40's.
Robbie graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in the class of 1949.
She was a member of the schools famous Square Dance Team, with Loyd "Pappy" Shaw. The team traveled the U.S. performing shows.
Robbie, along with other lady students, knitted the first hockey socks for the CMHS hockey team.
Robbie was CMHS's number one supporter of all sports, and attended as many games as she could.
Robbie earned a Letterman jacket and letter for all sports, and the Carl Fetters Award in 2009, for her support.
She was an avid Pro sports fan and baseball was her favorite. Her favorite team was the Cubs, followed by the Rockies. She went to spring training in Phoenix with her sister for many, many years.
Robbie worked for 30 plus years at the Broadmoor Hotel in the Accounting Department.
She also worked a second job for 15 years, in the Cheyenne Mountain Schools lunch program, as a cook, and then as head cook.
Robbie spent many years in the 60's and 70's doing costumes for the Broadmoor Ice Review.
She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crocheting, and other handwork.
Robbie loved to tend her flowers in the garden, and reap the harvest from the veggie garden.
Robbie enjoyed traveling. She traveled in much of Europe, Britain, Ireland, Scandinavia, Russia, China, Australia, the Galapagos and Antarctica.
Preceding her in passing, Raymond Edward Hahl, father; Sue Ann Hahl, mother; and Raymond Edward Hahl Jr., brother.
Robbie is survived by, Marianna Beers, sister, Pocatello, Id.; Sharon Roberta Edwards-Plush, daughter, Prescott Valley, Az.; and Kenneth Dean Edwards, son, Colorado Springs, Co.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at her home. From 1 pm to 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pikes Peak Hospice in her name.
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019