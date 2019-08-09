Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-392-4432 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expy View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Summers

ROBERTA ILEAN THOMPSON SUMMERS

June 18, 1936 August 5, 2019

Roberta Ilean Thompson Summers born June 18, 1936 in Lomax, Henderson County, Illinois to Dale F. & Verna M. Woods Thompson third of eight children. The family moving to Burlinton, Des Moines County, Iowa in 1952 where she met Kenneth Lee Summers and marrying him April 8, 1953 in Lomax, Henderson County, Illinois at the Nazarene Church. To this union was born three children, Mark (Connie) Summers of Rapid City, South Dakota, Patricia (Terry) Sykes of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Brian (Annoma) Summers, Grand Junction, Colorado, 6 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Preceded in death by parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Brother Charles L. Thompson of Oquawka, Illinois still living.

In her life time Roberta worked in restaurants around LaHarpe, Illinois and Burlington, Iowa, Factories in Burlington, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her last job with Duckwalls in Colorado Springs, Colorado and most importantly her job as wife and Mother. She was a Campfire leader for four years, a self-taught cook and she enjoyed doing embroidery in her past time, but her greatest enjoyment was genealogy, spending many hours putting together her and Ken's family history.

Along with Ken, spending twenty-one years in South Texas, where she was a red hatter and making lots of friends, she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, plus going to lunch with her Red Hat lady friends and lunch on Sunday with their couple friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery (1005 Hancock Expy.)







