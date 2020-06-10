HamacherROBERTA JEAN HAMACHERFebruary 20, 1941 - June 5, 2020Roberta "Bobbi" Jean (Adams) Hamacher, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on June 5, 2020, surrounded by her mother and children.She was born on February 20, 1941, in Denver, Colorado and graduated from Limon High School in 1959. Roberta attended the Park School of Business in Denver, receiving a certificate in Accounting.On February 20, 1960, Roberta married Leon Hamacher. Together they had many fun-filled adventures around the world; fishing, hunting, tractor pulling and flying their plane, where she became the Flying Farmers Queen of Colorado.Roberta was the owner and operator of Simla Frozen Food Lockers in Simla, Colorado from 1967-1989. She also had many skills and qualifications as an office manager/property manager with Century 21, a relay TDD operator and receptionist for the Pikes Peak Center on Deafness, and customer service for Springs Waste Systems. She retired in 2010.Roberta loved researching family genealogy, scrapbooking, painting, sewing/quilting, making crafts and attending sporting events to name a few.She was president and board member of Big Sandy Schools in Simla and president and a board member of her HOA.Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Leon E. Hamacher; father, Thomas W. Adams; step-father, Don H. Callon; brother, Robert J. Adams; grandparents, Paul and Bessie Pillard; and granddaughter, Celeste M. James.She is survived by her mother, Eva M. Callon; her four children, Lonnie (Jeanie) Hamacher, Lane (Chris) Hamacher, Lana (Maury) Keller and Lori Hamacher; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Kyle, Bryan, Tracee, Celeste, Garrett and Gabe; and four great-grandchildren, Julien, Jeremiah, Gracee and Letti.Visitation, 4:00PM-6:00PM, Friday, June 12, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Social distancing and masks apply.Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Thursday, June 18, 2020, Simla Cemetery, Simla, Colorado 80835. Open to all that would like to attend. If needed, please bring a lawn chair and umbrella.For the safety of all family and friends in attendance, masks are required to be worn at the Visitation and Graveside Service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to the Matheson Community Bible Church, PO Box 128, Matheson, Colorado 80830 or Simla Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 616, Simla, Colorado 80835.