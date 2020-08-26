CoxROBERTA "BOBBIE" LUCILLE WATSON COXJuly 29, 1933August 22, 2020Bobbie Cox peacefully left this world on August 22, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Her life was marked by faithfulness to God and family.She was born on July 29, 1933, the only child of Robert and Lucille (Allen) Watson, in Leavenworth, KS. She graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1951 and attended Baker University in Baldwin City, KS from 1951 to 1954. Her father, who was a civil engineer, was transferred in the early 50's to "Camp Carson" and Bobbie moved to Colorado Springs to join them. She graduated from Blair Business school and worked for a short time as a secretary at Ent Air Force base.She met Laverne Cox, her future husband, in a singles group at First United Methodist Church. They were married on November 9, 1957 at FUMC and were married 45 years before Laverne's death on November 30, 2002. She was active at FUMC, singing in the choir, helping with children's choirs, being a chaperon on Youth Singers tours and in the last years, compiling prayer requests submitted on a weekly basis for distribution to the staff. Outside of church, she served as a room mom for her daughters' classes and Girl Scout leaderBobbie was a member of Alpha Iota Business Sorority, being initiated on May 8, 1956 and active in the group till her death. She traveled to conventions in Hawaii; Winnipeg, Canada; Traverse City, MI; West Des Moines, IA; and Philadelphia, PA, as well as local and regional conventions. Bobbie was a 22-year breast cancer survivor and was active up until a few years ago in the local chapter of the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure.Bobbie had a passion for genealogy from an early age. She graduated from making weekly trips to Penrose Library and the local LDS church to review microfiche rolls, in hopes of finding long lost relatives, to getting on the internet and finding information that had previously eluded her. She also liked traipsing through the cemetery in Leavenworth, KS and other locations in hopes of finding a long lost relative. On the second Wednesday of the month you could find her at the Pikes Peak Genealogical Society monthly meeting.Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Suzy and Jennifer, and several nieces and nephews.Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church TV ministry.Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 3-5pm at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11am at First United Methodist Church, 420 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. Burial will be at Elbert Cemetery.